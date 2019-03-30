Santa Barbara High’s Todd Heil Honored With CIF Model Coach Award

Todd Heil, Santa Barbara Unified School District soccer coach at Santa Barbara High School has been named a recipient of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) 2018-19 Model Coach Award.

CIF announced 13 winners, nominated through local CIF section offices. In the CIF Model Coach Award program’s 18-year history, Heil is the first coach in the district to have received this award.

Heil has been coaching at Santa Barbara High for 23 years. He demands each player represent the values instilled in the program including being respectful, honest, trustworthy and accountable for one’s actions, both on the field and in the classroom.

He prides himself in making sure his players and program are recognized for their integrity and high moral standards.

His character as a coach puts him in a class of coaches who are role models for young coaches entering the high school ranks of coaching.

The CIF Model Coach Award program is designed to recognize coaches who have served as positive role models in their schools and communities, and have exhibited the traits apparent in the 16 principles of Pursuing Victory with Honorsm.

A model coach demonstrates and teaches the six core ethical values: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship (the Six Pillars of Character).

The CIF believes the highest potential of sports is achieved when teachers/coaches consciously Teach, Enforce, Advocate and Model (T.E.A.M.) these values and are committed to the ideal of pursuing victory with honor.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.