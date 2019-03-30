Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 30 , 2019, 4:13 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara High’s Todd Heil Honored With CIF Model Coach Award

By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | March 30, 2019 | 2:28 p.m.
Todd Heil
Todd Heil

Todd Heil, Santa Barbara Unified School District soccer coach at Santa Barbara High School has been named a recipient of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) 2018-19 Model Coach Award.

CIF announced 13 winners, nominated through local CIF section offices. In the CIF Model Coach Award program’s 18-year history, Heil is the first coach in the district to have received this award.

Heil has been coaching at Santa Barbara High for 23 years. He demands each player represent the values instilled in the program including being respectful, honest, trustworthy and accountable for one’s actions, both on the field and in the classroom.

He prides himself in making sure his players and program are recognized for their integrity and high moral standards.

His character as a coach puts him in a class of coaches who are role models for young coaches entering the high school ranks of coaching.

The CIF Model Coach Award program is designed to recognize coaches who have served as positive role models in their schools and communities, and have exhibited the traits apparent in the 16 principles of Pursuing Victory with Honorsm.

A model coach demonstrates and teaches the six core ethical values: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship (the Six Pillars of Character).

The CIF believes the highest potential of sports is achieved when teachers/coaches consciously Teach, Enforce, Advocate and Model (T.E.A.M.) these values and are committed to the ideal of pursuing victory with honor.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 