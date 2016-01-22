Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:29 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Highway 101 Lane Closure In Effect as Caltrans Crews Repair Flooding Damage

The initial water main break on Castillo Street caused a sinkhole and the second break near Highway 101, resulting in major freeway flooding and pavement damage. Click to view larger
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 22, 2016 | 8:12 a.m.

A Highway 101 lane running through downtown Santa Barbara remained closed Friday morning the day after a water main break caused major flooding and damage to the roadway

Caltrans District 5 crews spent all night making repairs and expect more extensive work is needed in the long term to get the pavement even again. 

The left-hand lane of northbound Highway 101 near Carrillo Street was closed overnight and expected to reopen around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said. 

The closure is between the Garden and Arrellaga streets exits, according to the CHP.

The Carrillo Street onramp was reopened late Thursday night. 

Flooding was discovered Thursday morning after two water main breaks.

The first, in a residential neighborhood on Castillo and Victoria streets around 3 a.m., caused a sinkhole that filled a car with water. Public Works crews made emergency street repairs for much of the day and got water service running again in the afternoon.

That water main break, in a 12-inch cast iron pipe, caused a pressure surge and additional break in a nearby pipeline that extends under Highway 101 at Victoria Street, according to city water system manager Cathy Taylor. 

It also damaged the Caltrans recycled water irrigation system for Highway 101. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

