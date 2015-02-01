Legal Challenges, Flood-Control Issues Could Stall Highway 101 Widening for at Least 2 Years

The Highway 101 widening project could be delayed several years between legal challenges and unresolved flood-control concerns with the Carpinteria Creek bridge replacements, according to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

SBCAG representatives are working with Caltrans to move forward on the massive, years-long highway project, which is designed to lessen congestion in the heavily traveled corridor between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

The Santa Barbara-to-Montecito portion is tied up in court after two groups challenged the project’s environmental impact report.

Unnamed Santa Barbara residents are using environmental attorney Marc Chytilo to file suit as the Transportation Futures Committee and another suit was filed by Padaro Lane-area residents Lawrence Grassini, Sharon Grassini and Mark Schwartz.

Both lawsuits have asked for injunctions that could stop some or all of the project work, said Gregg Hart, public information coordinator for SBCAG.

The suits claim the EIR is deeply flawed and doesn't address significant negative impacts of the project, such as causing more congestion at local intersections and blighting coastal views, and doesn't provide adequate mitigation measures.

The petition asks the Santa Barbara County Superior Court to set aside the EIR and for Caltrans to comply with CEQA.

If a judge orders the environmental documents to be recirculated, the project could be delayed by two years as Caltrans revises the documents, puts them out for public review and then re-presents them to the court.

Local agencies won’t grant project permits without a certified EIR, Hart said.

“In the meantime, we’re trying to do as much as we can with design, moving things along that are not at risk,” he told Noozhawk.

Both sides have had case management conferences with Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle, and the plaintiffs are asking for a nonjury trial in court.

The plans for replacing the Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road interchanges in Carpinteria have “hit a significant snag” since the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the bridge replacement plans don’t meet federal requirements for flood control.

Two freeway bridges over Carpinteria Creek would be replaced and a new one would be built near Via Real as part of the project.

“Today, the predicted 100-year-flood in Carpinteria Creek is partially blocked by the existing freeway bridges,” according to a Carpinteria Public Works Department staff report.

“The portion of floodwaters that cannot get past these bridges travels onto the freeway and flows westerly to Franklin Creek,” the report states. “The additional Carpinteria Creek floodwaters in Franklin Creek cause flooding in the city in the vicinity of the U.S. 101/Franklin Creek crossing.

“When the U.S. 101 freeway bridges over Carpinteria Creek are replaced, flooding in the U.S. 101/Franklin Creek area of the city will be greatly reduced or eliminated. However, allowing flood flows to return to their historic path down Carpinteria Creek to the ocean may impact other homes and properties downstream of the freeway.”

The City of Carpinteria has sent a letter to FEMA asking the agency to revise the Carpinteria Creek flood hazard maps.

FEMA has concerns with adding homes to the floodplain, even if hundreds more would be removed, Hart said. The city says those downstream homes should already be included in the floodplain, from historical flows of the creek during previous flooding, as in 1969.

Working with FEMA on the issue has caused a delay for that phase of the Highway 101 widening project, with no reportable progress yet, Hart said.

The entire widening project is still expected to cost about $435 million and SBCAG is $150 million shy.

A SBCAG delegation will travel to Washington in February to lobby for money at the federal level but Hart said there have been no funding developments recently.

Almost all of the funding is local so far, with $140 million from Santa Barbara County’s Measure A and another $135 million from 15-years-worth of the county’s share of gas taxes.

Caltrans has contributed some Interregional Improvement Program funding — $5 million worth for the project’s current design phase — and there is $14.6 million worth of State Transportation Improvement Program money being used for the design phase as well, District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said.

Consultant Tony Harris, brought on to form a plan for designing and building the project, has suggested designing the entire project to a 35-percent level instead of designing and permitting the entire project piece by piece. By doing the basic engineering design work for the entire corridor at once, it could be more attractive to state and federal funding sources, Hart said.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.