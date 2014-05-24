Santa Barbara Hillel Offers Grief Counseling, Prayer in Wake of Isla Vista Killings

Santa Barbara Hillel mourns the tragic loss of life in Friday night’s mass killings in Isla Vista. We pray for the victims, and are here to support their families and friends of all faiths.

Santa Barbara Hillel’s doors have been open throughout the day Saturday to offer support and counseling to the community. Trained counselors as well as clergy continue to be available to talk and offer counseling.

Additional help is available from UC Santa Barbara’s 24/7 Disaster Distress Hotline at 800.985.5990.

May each one of us serve as the hands of God as we offer support, compassion, love and strength to those in need.

Santa Barbara Hillel is located at 781 Embarcadero Del Mar in Isla Vista. Click here for more information, or call 805.968.1280.

— Rabbi Evan Goodman is the Edgar M. Bronfman executive director of Santa Barbara Hillel.