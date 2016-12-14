Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:57 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

New Parker Family Waterfront Hotel Eyed by Santa Barbara’s Historic Landmarks Commission

Automated Pay Systems at waterfront parking lots also before the panel for review

A 48-room hotel at a site comprised of two parcels is proposed at 433 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara, with an adjacent 2.4-acre parking lot site at 103 S. Calle Cesar Chavez. Click to view larger
A 48-room hotel at a site comprised of two parcels is proposed at 433 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara, with an adjacent 2.4-acre parking lot site at 103 S. Calle Cesar Chavez. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 14, 2016 | 9:22 p.m.

The family of the late actor Fess Parker and the development company proposing a 48-room Santa Barbara waterfront hotel made their way back to the city's Historic Landmarks Commission on Wednesday.

The commission — with two members absent and a third leaving before the last two agenda items were finished — provided comment during the conceptual review of the Cabrillo Boulevard hotel.

FESPAR, the developer behind the Fess Parker-A DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara, slated the new project to be compromised of two parcels adjacent to the DoubleTree.

The 3-acre hotel site is at 433 E. Cabrillo Blvd., and an adjacent 2.4-acre parking lot is proposed at 103 S. Calle Cesar Chavez. 

The hotel includes casual and fine dining restaurants, a wine cellar and lounge, a rooftop swimming pool and pool bar, spa and banquet room.

The hotel site is permitted for a 150-room hotel with conference and group facilities.

A revised proposal shows a smaller development at the site and will comprise no fewer than 26 rooms in two-story “attached casitas,” as well as no fewer than 20 rooms configured within a two- to three-story “inn building” complex located along the northern property line.

Architectural designer Mike Niemann and applicant Suzanne Elledge presented preliminary design modifications, and images of the hotel entry, landscape, public access, building texture and structure to the commission.

“We are keeping this low to preserve the views of the mountains,” Niemann said. “It’s a chance for people who don’t live in Santa Barbara to experience something special.”

Elledge stressed to the commission that they seek feedback on the proposed large arches and architectural language.

The proposed square footage on the lot is 84,478 square feet.

The south parcel at the northwest corner of Cabrillo and César Chávez is located in the El Pueblo Viejo district.

Commissioner Fermina Murray said the project did not have a “Santa Barbara” look.

“When I look at the composition, I get fearful this is going to look like a Las Vegas building or a shopping area in a big city,” Murray said. “There’s a lot of contemporary features.”

Commissioner Anthony Grumbine said he liked the inspiration for the design, but it could be simplified.

“The ideas are good, but some are repeated over and over,” Grumbine said.

During public comment, one community member said the proposed hotel looked “massive and cold.”

The parking lot site on the north parcel near the railroad tracks stands outside of the district guidelines and will be reviewed by the Architectural Board of Review. 

The project was last seen in July.

Commissioners also got fresh eyes on a proposal that would upgrade parking attendant kiosks or fee slot systems, ticket dispensers and traffic arms in Santa Barbara’s waterfront parking lots.

The proposal would install new automated pay systems at lots at Leadbetter Beach, Harbor West, Garden Street, Chase Palm Park, East Cabrillo Boulevard and West Cabrillo Boulevard.

Coastal review is required if the applicant includes six ADA-compliant paths described in the plan.

Additionally, a handful of units will feature solar panels.

Karl Treiberg, the city's waterfront facilities manager,  presented the proposed design, surrounding landscape and machine colors.

“Lost Atlantis” was the acceptable color selected.

“This has come a long way,” Commissioner Michael Drury said.

The project was unanimously voted to move forward with project design approval, with details to return with consent.

The project was last reviewed mid-March.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

