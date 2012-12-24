Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:21 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Historical Museum In Holiday Spirit for 80th Anniversary

Festive gala draws donors and supporters with dancing, dinner and a celebration of Santa Barbara's past and future

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | December 24, 2012 | 3:50 a.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum rang in the spirit of the season at its Holiday Gala 2012 80th Anniversary, once again transforming the beautiful museum courtyard for family-friendly festivities.

Carolers from Westmont College — in formal black dresses and tuxedos with red bow ties — cheerfully sang holiday tunes near the entryway of the museum, which was adorned with pine wreaths covered in white lights and seasonal red poinsettias.

More than 100 museum members and guests arrived ready to celebrate with dancing and dining. Inside the museum’s lobby, which was adorned with twinkling lights and holly wreaths, patrons were greeted by board members and staff, including executive director Douglas Diller dressed in a handsome tuxedo.

“It was in 1932 that a group of people got together and founded this museum, and they had a dream that we would be able to collect and preserve and exhibit and educate the history of Santa Barbara and history in general,” said Diller. “So after 80 years, we’re very excited to be a small part of that history and we’re very much excited looking forward to the future. We have a lot of wonderful things planned.”

Outside, the courtyard was beautifully transformed into an enchanting holiday oasis. A prominent “Celebrating 80 Years” banner was warmly illuminated by red and green lights under a large Ventura Rentals canopy with silver drapes hanging elegantly.

Centered within the festive setting was a Douglas fir Christmas tree decorated with garland, colorful glass balls, glowing lights and ornaments. Children excitedly opened gifts from under the tree, including always classic Matchbox cars and other traditional treats.

Guests mingled around the courtyard and settled into couches in a lounge area before sitting down for dinner at tables complimented by silver tones and embellished with red napkins and flowers. On the crisp night, the corners of the room were kept warm and glowing with pyramid-style heaters.

Holiday gala co-chairwomen Marlene Miller and Robin Schutte were clearly enjoying the holiday spirit, and Miller offered a toast in celebration of 80 years for the museum at 136 E. De la Guerra St.

Miller shared with Noozhawk the growth of the museum and its growing visibility.

“It’s doing remarkably well,” she explained. “It’s doing new things and people are aware of it more than they used to be. Now we have banners that say who we are. People drive by and come from all over the world.”

Guests dined on a delectable meal from Chef Michael Hutchings. The menu included porcini soup and winter salad with endives and apples, aged-roasted beef tenderloin and a pinot noir jus, fondant potato and winter vegetables. A delicious Central Coast 2010 Qupe syrah complimented the scrumptious meal.

A sweet dessert of warm bittersweet chocolate cake and raspberry coulis topped off the evening.

And to put a capstone on the festive evening, guests danced and swayed to the sounds of Les Rose Ensemble, filling the dance floor with a celebratory groove.

One of the great examples of what the Santa Barbara Historical Museum provides to the community is the Carl Oscar Borg Spirit of the West exhibition featuring paintings from the museum’s collection and works on loan, seven of which are on public view for the first time, through March 10.

Warren Miller summed up for Noozhawk the impact that the museum has had for 80 years, as well as with its future.

“It’s the one organization that’s really dedicated to preserving and interpreting and displaying the history of the community, which for those of us who aren’t native here is terribly important,” he said. “It lets us understand better how this community came to be, and the people and the events and the world events that have made it part of the community’s history.”

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum graciously offers a special thank you to the following for support of the 80th anniversary Holiday Gala:

» Archangels: Sally Adams, Victor K. Atkins Jr., Sally and David Martin, Marlene and Warren Miller, Eleanor Van Cott, John Woodward, Bella Vista Designs and Ventura Party Rental Center

» Angels: Terry Bartlett and Randy Fox, George L. Burtness, William S. Burtness, Astrid and Lawrence T. Hammett, Sheila and Frank McGinity, Robin Schutte and P.A. “Andy” Weber III

» Cherubs: Jane Mueller

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. A docent-led tour is offered at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Entrance is complimentary but donations are appreciated. Click here for more information, or call 805.966.1601.

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 