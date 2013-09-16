Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:05 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Historical Museum Appoints New Trustees

By Dacia Harwood for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum | September 16, 2013 | 8:23 a.m.

Woodward
John Woodward

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum recently appointed new trustees and elected a new slate of officers.

In keeping with their motto, “Building a future worth remembering,” the new trustees are longtime supporters, historically minded and dedicated to the community.

John Woodward previously served on the board of the museum as its treasurer, and has also served on the boards of the Santa Barbara Mission Archive-Library, the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society, and as Chairman of both City and County Historical Landmarks Commissions.

In 1976 he drafted a complete revision of the El Pueblo Viejo Historic Landmarks Ordinance that greatly strengthened legal protections for the city’s historic landmarks.

Woodward is an attorney and has practiced law in Santa Barbara for the past 42 years.

Eleanor Van Cott is a former trustee and president of the Historical Museum.

Van Cott
Eleanor Van Cott

Van Cott is a native of New York. From 1971 to 2006, she worked with the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation and was a legal administrator with the law firms of Seed, MacKall & Cole and Schramm, Raddue & Seed.

Van Cott has been a board member and founder of the Santa Barbara Associates, the RITA Republican Women’s Club and the GALS Republican Women’s Club.

Warren Miller, also a former trustee, has joined the museum’s board, where he will serve as treasurer and interim executive director.

A native of Illinois, Miller’s professional background includes environmental management, natural resources administration and the forest products industry. A graduate of Harvard University, Miller also studied at the University of Chicago Law School and the University of Michigan School of Natural Resources.

Miller
Warren Miller

Miller previously served as trustee, and with his wife, Marlene, was honored in 2007 for their efforts in perpetuating the legacy of famed Western artist John Edward Borein. Miller was a founding director of the Wildling Art Museum, and past president of the Hope Ranch Park Homes Association. He currently serves as the president of The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.

William Burtness has been elected president of the Historical Museum.

Burtness, who has served as a trustee for the past three years, was born and raised in Santa Barbara. He received a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University after which he served for three years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.

 

Burtness
William Burtness

He returned to Stanford for his MBA and then embarked on a 31-year career as a banker with the Security Pacific National Bank in Los Angeles.

He is a former president of the Beverly Hills Bankers Association. Since returning to Santa Barbara he has served on the boards of Direct Relief International, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, and the Santa Barbara Club. He is currently a board member of the Stanford Club of Santa Barbara and The Westerners.

About the Museum

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum has a long legacy in our community, and an enduring commitment to its mission. It is dedicated to collecting, preserving, interpreting and exhibiting the material culture of the Santa Barbara region in all its diversity; to educating through lectures, tours and in the classroom; and to encouraging research, scholarship and publication of the history of the community with the belief that history can guide and inspire our actions, a tool with which we can build a better tomorrow.

The museum’s signature exhibition, "The Story of Santa Barbara," traces the evolution of the region from the days of the Chumash into the 21st century. The museum holds in public trust more than 90,000 irreplaceable historic artifacts, including paintings, drawings, furniture, saddles, decorative arts and one of the largest costume collections west of the Mississippi. The museum’s research facility, The Gledhill Library, counts more than 5,000 books, 70,000 photographs as well as maps, newspaper volumes, government documents, private papers and oral histories among its collections. On view until Oct. 6 in the Sala Gallery is “De la Tierra: Art of the Adobe.”

Visit the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Entrance is complimentary. The museum is located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E. De la Guerra St.

For more information, call 805.966.1601 or click here.

Dacia Harwood represents the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 