Santa Barbara Historical Museum Gets Early Start to Old Spanish Days with Fiesta del Museo

A pleasant crowd of more than 250 supporters gathered at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum on a mild Saturday night to celebrate the culture, cuisine and history of Old Spanish Days. The museum gets an early start to the Fiesta season with its annual fundraiser, La Fiesta del Museo.
This year, the event was handled by museum interim Executive Director Michael Redmon, interim Deputy Director for Marketing Dacia Harwood and board vice president Bill Reynolds. Reynolds filled in at the podium for board president Sharon Bradford, who could not attend.
La Presidente Denise Stanford also joined the stage, announcing her theme for this year’s Old Spanish Days: “Celebrate Traditions — Celebra Nuestras Tradiciones.”
After entering the De la Guerra Street entrance, guests enjoyed visions of Fiestas past at a museum exhibition titled "Project Fiesta! 2018," which showcases posters, photographs and costumes of Fiestas past.
The Covarrubias Adobe Courtyard was the intimate location of the social hour, which featured a silent auction, wine and margaritas, and tequila tasting.
Many guests donned a variety of Fiesta-themed attire, including lace and flamenco dresses, Western chaps and Spanish soldier uniforms.
Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin and Spirit of Fiesta Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum mingled with guests and later performed on stage.
The Elements Band provided music in the main Adobe Courtyard, where the dinner, program, fund-a-need paddle raise and dancing took place later in the evening.
A special treat was the display of treasured Fiesta artifacts from the museum’s collection.
For example, young dancers held exquisite shawls for the adoring crowd to appreciate. Legendary Flamenco artist Tima Nunez displayed his talents with a spirited performance.
As a young boy growing up in Santa Barbara, Nunez heard stories of his grandmother, Beatrice Rosales, who helped kick off the first Old Spanish Days festivals.
The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is located at 136 E. De la Guerra St. in Santa Barbara. It features relics from Chumash, Spanish, Mexican, Yankee and Chinese cultures. Established in 1932, the museum is a landmark for the preservation and celebration of Santa Barbara’s regional history. Click here for more information, or call 805.966.1601.
