Santa Barbara Historical Museum Gets Early Start to Old Spanish Days with Fiesta del Museo

La Presidente Denise Stanford announces her theme of 'Celebrate Traditions — Celebra Nuestras Tradiciones,' complete with a display of artifacts

La Fiesta del Museo

La Presidente Denise Stanford and Father Larry Gosselin celebrate La Fiesta del Museo at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

La Fiesta del Museo

Museum trustee Bill Reynolds with Betsy Green and Kristin Reynolds. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

La Fiesta del Museo

Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin and Spirit of Fiesta Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum performed at the event. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

La Fiesta del Museo

The museum courtyard served as the site of the sitdown dinner. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

La Fiesta del Museo

The Burtness brothers — from left, George, Bill and Bob. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

La Fiesta del Museo

Lynda Milner and Karl Hutterer. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

La Fiesta del Museo

Steve Windhager, left, Pamme Mickelson, and Laurie and George Leis. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

La Fiesta del Museo

Frank McGinity and Sheila Snow. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

La Fiesta del Museo

David Reichert and Diane Dodds. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

La Fiesta del Museo

Dancers ready to perform are, from left, Annisa Ward, Sofia Chicote, Adrianna Munoz and Chloe Mendera. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

La Fiesta del Museo

Evie Sullivan, left, Mayor Cathy Murillo and top sponsor Eleanor Van Cott. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

La Fiesta del Museo

Ken Yamamoto, left, Terease Chin and Art Najera. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

La Fiesta del Museo

The Elements Band performs for the crowd. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | July 23, 2018 | 1:25 p.m.

A pleasant crowd of more than 250 supporters gathered at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum on a mild Saturday night to celebrate the culture, cuisine and history of Old Spanish Days. The museum gets an early start to the Fiesta season with its annual fundraiser, La Fiesta del Museo.

This year, the event was handled by museum interim Executive Director Michael Redmon, interim Deputy Director for Marketing Dacia Harwood and board vice president Bill Reynolds. Reynolds filled in at the podium for board president Sharon Bradford, who could not attend.

La Presidente Denise Stanford also joined the stage, announcing her theme for this year’s Old Spanish Days: “Celebrate Traditions — Celebra Nuestras Tradiciones.”

After entering the De la Guerra Street entrance, guests enjoyed visions of Fiestas past at a museum exhibition titled "Project Fiesta! 2018," which showcases posters, photographs and costumes of Fiestas past.

The Covarrubias Adobe Courtyard was the intimate location of the social hour, which featured a silent auction, wine and margaritas, and tequila tasting.

Many guests donned a variety of Fiesta-themed attire, including lace and flamenco dresses, Western chaps and Spanish soldier uniforms.

Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin and Spirit of Fiesta Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum mingled with guests and later performed on stage.

The Elements Band provided music in the main Adobe Courtyard, where the dinner, program, fund-a-need paddle raise and dancing took place later in the evening.

Evie Sullivan, left, Mayor Cathy Murillo and top sponsor Eleanor Van Cott. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

A special treat was the display of treasured Fiesta artifacts from the museum’s collection.

For example, young dancers held exquisite shawls for the adoring crowd to appreciate. Legendary Flamenco artist Tima Nunez displayed his talents with a spirited performance.

As a young boy growing up in Santa Barbara, Nunez heard stories of his grandmother, Beatrice Rosales, who helped kick off the first Old Spanish Days festivals.

Sponsors for the Fiesta del Museo event included:

Gran Patrón

Marlene and Warren Miller
Eleanor Van Cott
John C. Woodward

Patrón

Aon
Sharon and David Bradford
Frank Schipper Construction Co.
HSBC Bank
Montecito Bank & Trust
Diana and Mark Vestal
P. A. "Andy" Weber III
Bella Vista Designs
Omni Catering

Caballero

Joanna and Marc Appleton
Darrell and Bert Banta
William S. Burtness
Diane Dodds and David Reichert
Karen and Si Jenkins
HUB International Insurance Services Inc.
Kristan O'Donnell
April Walstad

Silver

Terry Bartlett and Randall Fox
Vivienne and Donald Bellisario
Citizens Business Bank
Comerica Bank
Community West Bank
Oswald J. Da Ros
Kathy and Chris Greco
Sally and David Martin
MUFG Bank Ltd./MUFG Union Bank N.A.
Lisa Reich and Bob Johnson
Judy and Jack Stapelmann
Kristin and Bill Reynolds
Patricia and Nicholas Weber

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is located at 136 E. De la Guerra St. in Santa Barbara. It features relics from Chumash, Spanish, Mexican, Yankee and Chinese cultures. Established in 1932, the museum is a landmark for the preservation and celebration of Santa Barbara’s regional history. Click here for more information, or call 805.966.1601.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

