Santa Barbara Historical Museum Has New President

William Reynolds of Santa Ynez has been named president of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. Reynolds has worked in the Western industry as publisher and author for more than 35 years.

After receiving his MFA in graphic design from California Institute of the Arts in 1977, Reynolds worked for some 20 years in the record business, advertising and marketing in Los Angeles.

Formerly the associate publisher of Cowboys and Indians Magazine, he has authored a number of books on the American West.

He is currently president of Alamar Media Inc.; co-produced the internet radio service, Range Radio; and published the bi-monthly journal Ranch and Reata.

Reynolds lives with his wife Kristin in Santa Ynez, and is an active member of the Western Writers of America and Los Rancheros Visitadores.

He has served on the Board of Directors of the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum; Los Adobes de Los Rancheros; and Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, of which he is a past president.

Reynolds recently wrote The Art of the Western Saddle and Joe De Yong: A Life in the West.

— Dacia Harwood for Santa Barbara Historical Museum.