Santa Barbara Historical Museum Installs Landmark Exhibit on History of Old Spanish Days

By Dacia Harwood for Santa Barbara Historical Museum | August 1, 2015 | 10:18 a.m.

Santa Barbara Historical Museum invites you to the latest installation of their landmark exhibition, "Project Fiesta! Building a Complete History of Old Spanish Days.”  

In 1924, Mayor Charles M. Andrea declared fiesta week "one of festival and gaiety, during which period, which shall be known as 'Old Spanish Days,' the spirit of old Santa Barbara shall be lived again and again and the new Santa Barbara shall give way to the traditions of the city's founders." 

In other words, a time of homecoming for former residents and one of hospitality for guests.

The exhibition, on view now through Oct. 11, is certain to get visitors in the spirit of Fiesta.

Project Fiesta! celebrates 91 years of Old Spanish Days history. Visitors will discover the origins and experience the pageantry, fashion and traditions of this most cherished cultural festival through displays of beautiful restored costumes, posters, artwork, artifacts, oral history and historical photos.

The community is encouraged to share their Old Spanish Days photos and memories on social media using these hashtags: #projectfiesta, #oldspanishdays, #fiestahistory and #sbhistoricalmuseum

To complement the exhibit, Erin Graffy de Garcia, historian, will lead a downtown walking tour of “Old Spanish Days Public Art” beginning at the Museum on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Reservations are recommended.

The exhibition is sponsored by John Woodward, TVSB, Santa Barbara News-Press, Santa Barbara Independent and COX.

Free, docent-led tours of the Project Fiesta! exhibition will be offered Wednesday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 8 from 2–4 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is located in the heart of historic, downtown Santa Barbara at 136 E De la Guerra Street. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.  

For more information visit www.sbhistorical.org.

—Dacia Harwood represents Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

 
