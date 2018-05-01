Santa Barbara Historical Museum Introduces ‘History Happy Hour’

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is pleased to announce the very first of its new series of talks titled “History Happy Hour.”

Beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14 at Margerum Wine Co., the fun and educational lectures will be held in wine tasting rooms beginning with the iconic El Paseo complex and are generously sponsored by the Santa Barbara Arts Commission.

The first presentation, by Neal Graffy, will explore the city’s contribution to the illustrious silent film industry with “A Liar, A Drunk & A Piano Teacher — The Story of the Flying A.”

Santa Barbara’s love affair with film began in 1912 with the American Film Company, also known as the “Flying A,” after it built the world’s largest studio with the industry’s top directors, actors and writers. From historic adobes to magnificent mansions, sandy beaches to the peaks of the Santa Ynez mountain range, the cameras of the Flying A cranked out hundreds of westerns, dramas, and comedies.

“The museum has long provided a popular often sold-out lecture series, so we are so pleased to offer this fun and educational programming to the public in a new and more casual way," says Lynn Brittner, executive director. “I hope to see you at History Happy Hour.”

Join the museum for this new relaxed opportunity to learn more about Santa Barbara’s heritage. No reservation is needed, but space is limited.

For more information or to learn more about future events, contact the Santa Barbara Historical Museum by clicking here.

— Dacia Harwood represents the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.