Santa Barbara Historical Museum Welcomes New Executive Director

A new executive director has been appointed to lead the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Board of Trustees president William Burtness has announced.

Lynn Brittner, former executive director of the Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum in Ignacio, Colo., comes to the Historical Museum with more than 25 years of museum management experience.

Among her positions prior to assuming the leadership of the Southern Ute Center, Brittner was registrar and collections manager at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, N.M., and curator of collections at the School of American Research, also in Santa Fe.

During her 13 years at the Southern Ute center, Brittner initiated, sustained and opened a new $38 million, 58,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art museum facility to conserve and promote the history and culture of the Ute people. The award-winning museum also promotes tourism and is an economic resource for the tribe.

“We are delighted that Lynn has agreed to join our Museum team,” Burtness said. “We expect that she will bring a fresh perspective and understanding of the challenges faced by cultural institutions such as the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining such a dedicated board and staff at this important community resource,” Brittner said. “These are exciting times for museums that are prepared to re-envision their role as cultural and educational agents, and I look forward to increasing the Historical Museum’s visibility and expanding its services for the entire Santa Barbara community.”

Brittner was chosen following a nationwide search that yielded more than 80 candidates. She assumed her new duties on Monday, replacing Interim Executive Director Warren Miller, a museum trustee and its treasurer.

— Dacia Harwood is a public relations coordinator for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.