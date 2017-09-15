Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:38 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Don’t Know Much About Local History? Adult-Ed Offers Tell-All Class

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC School of Extended Learning | September 15, 2017 | 3:14 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s past is filled with quirky characters, great inventions and forgotten stories that would even surprise a local.

Erin Graffy
Erin Graffy

Whether you were born on the South Coast or made it a permanent home after falling for the coastline, local historian and SBCC School of Extended Learning instructor Erin Graffy will uncover a new perspective on your hometown.

The Santa Barbara History You Don’t Know – But Would Love to Ask class will meet 3:30-5 p.m. on four Tuesdays, Sept. 19-Oct. 10. at the Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St. Class price is $48

From the classroom, Graffy will walk students through a world of intriguing neighborhoods and important, historic, local events that have richly shaped our community.

“This is a fascinating and eye-opening class that will change how you think of some of the community’s great landmarks and historic residents,” said Andy Harper, senior director of the School of Extended Learning.

“Erin is a born storyteller and incredibly passionate about preserving the history behind Santa Barbara,” he said.

Graffy has written more than 100 books and articles on regional history and culture, including the How to Santa Barbara series, Saint Barbara (The Truth Tales, Tidbits and Trivia of Santa Barbara’s Patron Saint), Remembering Jordanos, and a coffee table book on local waterfront history.

Graffy has reviewed for the California Historical Society, and for 10 years served as editor of La Gazeta for the Mission Archive Library. She lectures on California's Rancho Period and her Old Spanish Days was the recipient of three national book awards.

As a Southern California historian, Graffy has been featured in several documentaries, including the Emmy Award-winning Impressions in Time, and she was featured as a California historian in the 2015 Pasadena Rose Parade.

Register for Graffy's class online at https://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=21095&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0.

Graffy also will be teaching After the Fall: A Cultural History of Postwar Vietnam, starting Oct. 19 in the Schott Campus auditorium. In this class, students will discover what happened after the Communists gained power in Vietnam.

Graffy will provide a look at TET offensive, civilian life and the dramatic aftermath of the Vietnam conflict. Class cost: $48.

Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC School of Extended Learning

 
