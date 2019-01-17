Santa Barbara Holds Dos Pueblos to 4 First-Half Points in 60-14 Victory

Girls Basketball

Sophomore Athena Saragoza tossed in 18 points on Thursday night and Santa Barbara High used a stifling defense to wallop Dos Pueblos 60-14 in a Channel League girls basketball game at J.R. Richards Gym. Maddie Miller added 12 points for the Dons, who led 16-4 after one quarter and 32-4 at the half. Santa Barbara (11-10, 4-2) knocked off cross-town rivals San Marcos (44-24) and Dos Pueblos this week after a three-game losing streak. The Dons remained one game back of Santa Ynez (5-1) in the Channel League with four games to play. Saragoza made 8-13 field goals and scored 11 in the third quarter, helping the Dons to a 24-7 advantage. The Dons shot 43% with 15 steals and only five turnovers. Maya Banks had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Sophomore Briana Trujillo contributed eight points and Lexi Alvarez handed out five assists. The Dons will travel to first-place Santa Ynez next Thursday for a 7 p.m. game. The Pirates won the first meeting 62-60 on Jan. 10. The Chargers (1-5, 11-11) will play at Lompoc on Tuesday night.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >