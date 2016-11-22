Santa Barbara Holds On, Beats Righetti in Opener

Boys Basketball

The first quarter was just like last year for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team. The Dons were running and knocking down shots in roaring out a 27-10 lead in their season opener against Righetti.

Then all of a sudden it was like the team realized it’s not the same group that won a CIF-Southern Section title at the Honda Center.

Santa Barbara was outscored 23-5 during the second quarter, trailed by one at halftime and held a one-point lead with 53 seconds left in regulation before escaping with a 62-59 victory over Righetti at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Dons started out hot, as Taylor Padilla knocked down a pair of three-pointers and Anthony Trujillo scored nine points in his debut after transferring from Dos Pueblos. It was 13-0 before Righetti scored its first point with 4:18 left in the quarter.

The second quarter was a different story. After Alex Pintor scored on a layup to make it a 32-14, Righetti took advantage of Santa Barbara’s multiple substitutions, its struggles against the press and lax defense, going on a 17-0 run. Jordan Allen attacked the rim and got to the free-throw line, where he scored six of eight points during the run. He finished the quarter with 11 points and led all scorers in the game with 25.

Dakota Sanders led the defensive charge for the Warriors, blocking a couple of shots. He also grabbed an offensive rebound which led to a three-point play by Allen that gave Righetti a 33-32 halftime advantage.

“You’re going to see a lot of that during the year,” Santa Barbara coach David Bregante said of the ups and downs between quarters. “When we shoot the ball well, we’ll do like the first quarter. When we don’t shoot the ball well, we’ll have a second quarter — we weren’t getting back, we had turnovers. I think their press upset us a little bit. We miss Bo (Bolden Brace). He used to handle the press so easy.”

Brace was the star of last year’s senior-laden team that won a CIF title. He’s now playing Division 1 basketball at Northeastern University in Boston.

Senior guard Ben Brown is only returning starter from last year.

Bregante added that inserting a lot of new players into the game threw off the team’s cohesiveness in the second quarter.

“We played a lot of guys, a lot of young guys in that second quarter, and I think that disrupted our continuity a little bit. We got to get those guys experience.”

He said the players are basically “learning on the job.”

Santa Barbara regrouped in the third quarter and outscored the Warriors 15-3 to take a 47-36 lead. But Righetti responded with an 11-0 run to even the score at 47-47 by the end of the quarter.

“It’s a pretty decent team, pretty athletic,” Bregante said of Righetti.

The Dons were ahead 54-52 when Trujillo drove and spun inside for a basket. Allen followed with his second straight corner three-pointer to cut the lead to 56-55 with 1:32 left. Trujillo came right and hit a tough pull-up jumper to push the Santa Barbara lead back to three points (58-55).

Sanders hit two free throws to make it 58-57 with 53 seconds to go. Aidan Douglas then made a big play for the Dons. After Morgan Peus missed a three-pointer, Douglas hustled for the long rebound and batted the ball to Ben Brown before the Dons called time out.

“He’s going to be a really good player,” Bregante said of the sophomore Douglas. “He’s a really good shooter. He’s very long, and he’s still growing. He made some big plays for us.”

On the ensuing inbounds play from the side, Douglas ran around a screen, cut to the basket and caught the long pass for a wide-open layup and a 60-57 lead.

Sanders scored a layup with 18 seconds left for Righetti and Padilla hit two free throws for the Dons to make it 62-59. In the final 10 seconds, Allen got two looks at game-tying three pointers but they didn’t fall.

Sanders scored 15 points and Justin Tonascia added 10 for Righetti.

Padilla led Santa Barbara with 14 points, Trujillo scored 13 and Peus added 10. Douglas tossed in nine points in his varsity debut and Brown scored eight.

“I’m really happy with the way we responded,” said Bregante of holding off Righetti down the stretch. “We hung in there and made some plays.”