Santa Barbara Holds Open Meeting Regarding Updated Noise Ordinance

By Andrew Bermond for the City of Santa Barbara | August 7, 2015 | 8:30 a.m.

The public is invited to comment on a draft update to the noise ordinance at a community meeting on Aug. 12, 2015, at 6 p.m. 

The meeting will be held at David Gebhart Public Meeting Room, 630 Garden Street in Santa Barbara.

The purpose of this meeting is to present and receive public input on a draft update to the City’s noise ordinance. The noise ordinance update would establish new regulations on noise levels in residential and commercial neighborhoods citywide.

The draft noise ordinance would define “Noise Disturbance” as sound plainly audible by a person of ordinary sensitivity at a distance of 50 feet from the noise source, which may result in issuance of either an administrative or misdemeanor citation if the violation occurs after 10 p.m. 

It would also retain the City’s maximum noise levels for amplified sound at 60 A-weighted decibels (dB(A)) measured at a property line and 45 dB(A) measured inside a residence. 

This noise ordinance update is intended to address concerns from the Santa Barbara City College Neighborhood Task Force. The noise ordinance was created to be a regulatory tool to maintain peaceful enjoyment of our community. This update would address recurring violations within a nine month period with increasing penalties to discourage repeat offenders.

The ordinance is expected to be reviewed and considered for adoption by the City Council in the fall of 2015. Questions or comments can be sent to Andrew Bermond, Project Planner at [email protected]

The draft ordina.nce can be downloaded at the following link: www.santabarbaraca.gov/NOU.

Andrew Bermond represents the City of Santa Barbara.

 
