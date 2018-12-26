Santa Barbara Holiday Classic Boys Basketball Tourney is Off and Running

High school basketball teams were back out on the court the day after Christmas for tournament action.

The Santa Barbara High Holiday Classic boys tournament tipped off at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, with Bishop Diego taking on Buena at J.R. Richards Gym. The event runs through Saturday, with the championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara tips off at 7:30 Wednesday night against North Hollywood of the City Section.

Carpinteria is the other local team entered. It plays Newbury Park at 10:30 a.m.

The tournament features 15 teams as Crenshaw of the L.A. City Section dropped out last minute. Each team scheduled to play Crenshaw will get a forfeit win.

The remaining teams in the tourney are Westlake, Burroughs-Burbank, Troy, Chatsworth, Corona del Mar, Kings High of Seattle, Wash., St. Genevieve, Costa Mesa and Mira Costa.

Mira Costa is ranked sixth and Newbury Park eighth in the latest CIF 3AA Division poll.

Santa Barbara is sixth in the 3A Division.

Games start each day at 9 a.m. and continue at 10:30, Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30, 6 p.m. and 7:30.

Also playing on Wednesday is San Marcos at the Damien Tournament in LaVerne and Dos Pueblos at the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament.

In girls basketball, San Marcos begins play at the Arvin Tournament and Bishop Diego kicks off the Santa Maria Valley Christian Academy Tournament on Thursday.

Santa Barbara's annual Tournament of Champions is scheduled for Jan. 2.