Santa Barbara Holiday Classic Features Teams From Northwest

Boys Basketball

Two strong out-of-state teams add a fresh look to this week’s Santa Barbara High Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.

Curtis High, a top team from Washington, is the No. 2 seed in the four-day, 16-team tournament, which tips off at J.R. Richards Gym on Tuesday. Also making the long trip to Santa Barbara is Vallivue, the No. 1-ranked 4A Division team in the state of Idaho.

Vallivue, which has a front line of 6-foot-7, 6-5, 6-5, opens against Buena at 4:30 p.m. Curtis, led by 6-3 senior guard John Moore, plays Costa Mesa at 6 p.m. The Vikings come into the tournament with a 5-1 record. They went 25-5 last year.

Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego and Carpinteria are the local contingent in the tournament. Bishop (5-2) kicks off the action at 9 a.m., Tuesday against Westlake (8-5); Carpinteria (6-2) plays Firebaugh of Lynwood (0-9) at 3 p.m., and the host Dons (8-5) take on Channel Island (4-5) at 7:30 p.m.

The other first round games: Newbury Park (4-7) vs. Arroyo Grande (4-5) at 10:30 a.m.; Saugus (6-2) vs. Santa Fe (6-4) at noon and Coast Union (6-1) vs. Flintridge Prep (2-3) at 1:30 p.m.

All tournament games will be played at Santa Barbara High. The championship game is Friday at 7:30 p.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.