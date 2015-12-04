Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:45 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Welcomes the Holiday Season With State Street Parade

Thousands of people line the streets to watch the 63rd annual parade featuring marching bands, dancers, floats and the first-ever droid grand marshal

Santa Barbara’s annual holiday parade featured Star Wars’ R2-D2 as the Grand Marshal leading dozens of marching bands, floats and community groups down State Street Friday night.
Santa Barbara’s annual holiday parade featured Star Wars’ R2-D2 as the Grand Marshal leading dozens of marching bands, floats and community groups down State Street Friday night.  (Fritz Olenberger photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | December 4, 2015 | 10:52 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk gallery.]

No, the grand marshal of the Santa Barbara Downtown Holiday Parade Friday night wasn't Alan Thicke or Lakey Peterson or any other normal celebrity.

This year, the grand marshal was out of this world. R2-D2, the diminutive droid with staying power spanning four decades, led a holiday parade before thousands of people lining State Street.

"Are you ready for the downtown holiday parade?" boomed KEYT reporter John Palminteri, the parade's master of ceremonies. 

As R2-D2 approached the crowd of onlookers, led by Stormtroopers carrying light sabers, Palminteri screamed: "Let's have a round of applause for R2-D2 from Star Wars!"

Then Palminteri posed a question: "What's your holiday greeting for Santa Barbara?"

R2D2, perhaps flustered that he was appearing without his partner C-3PO, could only offer a synthesized whistle in response. 

The State Street crowd included people from all over Santa Barbara County.

"The parade is a wonderful celebration of community," said Michael Cox, who moved to Santa Barbara with his wife, Maggie, and 5-year-old son, Thatcher, earlier this year.

Thatcher said he liked R2-D2. He's even seen the original movie, encouraged by his father. Thatcher oohed and aahed as the floats strolled up State Street.

"I like all the lights and colors," he said. 

The other parade participants included marching bands, dance groups, floats and balloons from numerous community groups. 

State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson rode in a blue convertible sports car, the Dos Pueblos High School Marching Band, cheer and leadership groups energized and excited the crowd, and Sonos employees rode bicycles while some hoisted an inflatable globe. 

Nearly 90 groups participated in the 63rd Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade, which had the theme "World A' Glow," on a chilly, but comfortable Santa Barbara night.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 