Santa Barbara Home Damaged in ‘Suspicious’ Blaze

Friday night fire on South Alisos Street started outside the residence, firefighters say

A blaze that damaged a home on Santa Barbara’s lower Eastside on Friday night is being investigated as a “suspicion fire,” according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 8:21 p.m. in the first block of South Alisos Street, said Battalion Chief Lee Waldron.

The first crews on scene reported fire and smoke coming from the rear of the single-story, single-family residence, he said.

A total of five engines responded, and firefighters were able to knock down the flames within about 15 minutes, he said.

Two residents and two dogs were home at the time of the blaze, but were able to escape, Waldron said. No injuries were reported.

Initial investigation revealed that the fire started outside the residence, then progressed into a room at the rear, Waldron said.

The investigation was continuing, but the initial assessment was that the cause was suspicious, he said.

Crews remained on scene until about 11:30 p.m., Waldron said.

