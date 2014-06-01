Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:08 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Golf Cart Security a New Tack in Keeping Homeless on Best Behavior on Lower Eastside

Milpas Community Association pools funds for Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter cart in promising new patrol collaboration

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 1, 2014 | 5:15 p.m.

The soft hum of a battery-powered golf cart carries a sense of clout on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside, where Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter security guard Eddie Parreguire made his daily rounds on a recent morning.

Parreguire has earned the nickname of “gentle giant,” a towering young man who for three years has cemented a relationship with the homeless population near the shelter at 816 Cacique St.

It’s his job to rouse them from slumber at business storefronts and to prevent loitering or openly abusing alcohol and other substances.

Every hour on the hour, beginning at 7:30 a.m., Parreguire used to stroll the streets between the East Beach Batting Cages on Milpas Street to the old U.S. Post Office on Carpinteria Street — a difficult task with just two feet and a whole shelter to simultaneously monitor.

That all changed a few weeks ago, when Moto Loco owner Gene Katz saw the security guard and noted that rounds could be more efficient if he were driving a golf cart.

Milpas Community Association president Alan Bleecker ran with the idea, asking the organization’s board members to pitch in $2,100 to buy one.

Within a few hours, Bleecker had the money, and shortly after, Parreguire — and Casa Esperanza — had the patrol golf cart.

Now Parreguire cruises at 8 mph, traveling on the far right side of the traffic lanes from Canon Perdido and Milpas streets down to the waterfront.

Casa Esperanza security guard Eddie Parreguire can cover more ground with help from a golf cart purchased by the Milpas Community Association to patrol around Lower Eastside neighborhoods. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Casa Esperanza security guard Eddie Parreguire can cover more ground with help from a golf cart purchased by the Milpas Community Association to patrol around Lower Eastside neighborhoods. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Casa Esperanza and Milpas Community Association officials have already seen a notable difference, prompting discussion of possibly replicating the collaboration in other neighborhoods steeped in calls to confront the homeless.

“I’ve actually realized that they walk away,” Parreguire said of homeless folks near the shelter. “I just cover more ground. The police don’t want to have to deal with something like this.”

A change in leadership at Casa Esperanza has helped make the donation possible, since the shelter wants to do more to uphold a “good neighbor” policy that says its guests will not leave trash or negatively affect the surrounding neighborhood.

“The fact is, it is our problem,” Kathleen Wilson, Casa Esperanza’s director of development, told Noozhawk. “It’s our community, and it’s an issue.

“With the homeless, you kind of have to build trust,” she said, noting the relationship Parreguire has already formed with area homeless responding to the cart.

Wilson said the switch Casa Esperanza made to a sobriety model a year ago has helped, along with plans to start a 100-day program for substance abusers who live in Santa Barbara.

Several homeless encampments are regular stops on the route of Casa Esperanza security guard Eddie Parreguire, left, who points the areas out to development director Kathleen Wilson. A new golf cart now aids Parreguire on his rounds so he can cover more ground faster. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Several homeless encampments are regular stops on the route of Casa Esperanza security guard Eddie Parreguire, left, who points the areas out to development director Kathleen Wilson. A new golf cart now aids Parreguire on his rounds so he can cover more ground faster. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss loves the golf cart idea, and said the city is encouraging more collaboration that doesn’t rely on city resources.

MCA board members Pedro Nava and Jarrett Gorin were happy to pool funds to buy the vehicle, leveraging resources the shelter already has.

“This is how we can contribute,” Nava said. “I think what we’re seeing now is a very dramatic change.”

MCA executive director Sharon Byrne and Bleecker are set to present the concept to other organizations that hear similar grumbling about the issue they’ve been addressing the past four years.

“Milpas has had some vexing issues,” Byrne said. “The golf cart is a big deal. What do you do when you have a population that you want to help but also want to ensure they don’t disrespect your neighborhood?”

Business owners, including Katz at Moto Loco, 736 Carpinteria St., say having the golf cart hasn’t hurt.

“The fact that they’re at least trying to make things better and more efficient is good,” he said. “It’s a little more threatening to the people.”

Back on his rounds, Parreguire, a former police explorer in the Santa Maria police program, said he’s able to check streets and parking lots, even forming relationships with businesses.

He’s also had fewer confrontations with the homeless, who know the gentle giant will soon be back around the block in his new ride.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 