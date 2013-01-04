Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:56 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Homeless Man Arrested in Downtown Fire

Andrew Gordon Easton, 41, allegedly set warming fire that started blaze in vacant building

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 4, 2013 | 3:02 p.m.

A local homeless man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire that spread throughout a vacant downtown building Thursday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Andrew Gordon Easton
Andrew Gordon Easton

The two-alarm blaze was reported shortly after noon at 530 Chapala St. in a building that formerly housed Montecito Motors, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the building, but later contained the fire and no injuries were reported.

Investigators believe that Andrew Gordon Easton, 41, a homeless man, started a small fire in the area earlier that morning to keep warm, Harwood said.

Easton was arrested for unlawfully causing a structure fire without malice, a felony, Harwood said.

The fire was spotted by traffic officers in the area, as well as multiple witnesses who called 9-1-1.

Harwood said investigators located a witness who saw a subject extinguishing what appeared to be a small warming fire at the point of ignition at 8:20 a.m. that morning.

“The witness recognized the subject as a transient who frequently sleeps in the area,” Harwood said.

Another witness reported smelling the odor of smoke at approximately 9 a.m., but assumed that it was the smell of chimney smoke from a nearby residence.

Fire Department investigators determined that wood trim surrounding an outside door to the building ignited, and the blaze was likely started by an open flame.

Police officers familiar with the downtown homeless population knew that Easton frequently camped near the location of the fire, and an officer located Easton two blocks away from the scene at 12:30 p.m.

“Investigation ultimately determined that Easton was the subject seen extinguishing a fire at the ignition point earlier that morning,” Harwood said, adding that Easton declined to make a statement to investigators regarding the fire.

Easton was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $20,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 