Santa Barbara Homeowner Can Build Swimming Pool, Despite Neighbor’s Plea

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | updated logo | August 4, 2015 | 7:40 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man who is constructing a home on a hillside overlooking the ocean near Hope Ranch can build a swimming pool in his backyard, despite a protest from a neighbor down hill from his property.

Chris Krach-Bastian is worried that the swimming pool could slide down and smash into her house if there’s an earthquake or major storm.

However, city staff and the City Council disagreed Tuesday, saying the swimming pool posed no threat to the hillside.

The council voted 7-0 to deny Krach-Bastian’s appeal and allow homeowner Jacques Habra to build the swimming pool.

“We have done everything we can to make sure our structural design is correct,” said Peter Becker, an architect for the project. “I am confident this design will improve the slope’s stability.”

Habra is building a 3,600-square-foot, two story house on Sea Ledge Lane, overlooking Arroyo Burro Beach. The high-tech entrepreneur already has approval to build his home.

But he came back later with a request to add a 450-square-foot salt-water swimming pool on the project.

The Planning Commission approved the pool in June.

A geological report states that the weight of the water in the pool would be roughly half the weight of the soil that crews would remove to install the pool. The swimming pool would not jeopardize an existing retaining wall “or add excessive weight to the top of the bluff,” according to a city staff report.

The new pool would be constructed with its own self-supporting caisson foundation and not be tied to the existing retaining wall or residence. The geologist said the hillside would actually be stronger after the pool is built.

Krach-Bastian told the council Tuesday that “approving a pool on a historically unstable slope is not good planning.”

“I am not willing to accept the loss of my home over this poorly placed pool,” she said. 

She said if Habra is so confident that the swimming pool will not collapse onto her house, he should be willing to “insure her house” if something happens.

“For a pool in the middle of a drought, on a property that is literally steps from the ocean, it doesn’t make sense,” she said. “Please, please, please don't put my house in danger so a beachfront property owner can have a pool.”

Krach-Bastian said she plans to take her fight to the California Coastal Commission.

The council members expressed their satisfaction with the project.

“I feel as if this project has done its due diligence,” Councilman Bendy White said. “It obviously has a top-notch team of professionals working on it.”

