Santa Barbara Homeowners Invited to ‘Dine and Discover’ at Free Energy Workshop

By Stacy Miller for emPower Santa Barbara County | February 28, 2014 | 7:02 a.m.

There’s an easy way for Santa Barbara residents to have a comfortable home while saving on utility bills no matter the season. Santa Barbara County’s emPower program invites local single-family homeowners to join their neighbors and "dine and discover" during an evening of great food and helpful information at a free workshop next Tuesday.

The workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. RSVP by clicking here. For more information, call 805.568.3566. A light dinner will be served.

Attendees will learn about common problems that affect the comfort and energy efficiency of local homes and get expert energy advice from emPower’s energy coach.

Event attendees will have an opportunity to:

» Hear how to improve their home's efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality

» Learn about utility incentives of $1,000 to $4,500 for home energy upgrades

» Get information on low interest financing through Ventura County Credit Union

» Meet trained, qualified contractors

— Stacy Miller represents emPower Santa Barbara County.

