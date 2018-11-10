Santa Barbara Honors Military Veterans with Veterans Day Parade

Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation host annual parade to commemorate those who serve and served

The Civil Air Patrol Squadron 131 was among the parade participants. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

The Veterans Day Parade is organized by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Spectators watch Santa Barbara’s Veterans Day Parade from a vantage point near the Dolphin Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Veterans from all branches of the military participated in Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade in Santa Barbara.

With a crowd of spectators and curious onlookers lining the route, the annual parade got underway at State and Sola streets, traveled through downtown to Cabrillo Boulevard, and then headed over to the Carriage and Western Art Museum at Pershing Park. The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation organized the procession and a full weekend of activities.

The parade featured a variety of entrants, including the Civil Air Patrol Squadron 131, an Army helicopter from World War II, and an organized Vietnam War veterans organization.

Among those watching the show was Kevin McLernon, who served in the Navy from 1971 to 1975.

He moved to Santa Barbara three years ago to be closer to an adult son who lives locally.

McLernon watched the parade with his wife and grandson along West Cabrillo Boulevard and said Veterans Day serves as a reminder of those who served and defended the country.

“You have to think about what all the men and women did,” he said. “It’s an honor to serve.”

McLernon comes from a military family and was stationed in Philadelphia during the Vietnam War. As a hospital corpsman, he treated some of the first groups of prisoners of war for “busted legs and arms.”

He said it is important for people to show gratitude to veterans — something that didn’t happen to many of the Vietnam veterans who were shunned when they returned home after the war.

“When you see a vet and say ‘thank you for your service,’ their eyes light up,” McLernon aid.

Dedicated to veterans of all wars, Veterans Day was first commemorated on Sunday, Nov. 11, 1918 — “at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” when the Allied nations and Germany agreed to an armistice during World War I.

As Veterans Day falls on Sunday, the federal holiday will be observed Monday. Most government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and local public schools are closed.

