Saturday, November 10 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Honors Military Veterans with Veterans Day Parade

Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation host annual parade to commemorate those who serve and served

Veterans Day parade

Spectators watch Santa Barbara’s Veterans Day Parade from a vantage point near the Dolphin Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

< 4525 > of 5
Veterans Day parade

Vietnam War veterans march down State Street. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

< 4526 > of 5
Veterans Day parade

The Veterans Day Parade is organized by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

< 4527 > of 5
Veterans Day parade

Santa Barbara’s annual Veterans Day Parade marched down State Street from Sola Street to Cabrillo Boulevard. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

< 4528 > of 5
Veterans Day parade

The Civil Air Patrol Squadron 131 was among the parade participants. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

< 4529 > of 5
 
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 10, 2018 | 6:32 p.m.

Veterans from all branches of the military participated in Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade in Santa Barbara.

With a crowd of spectators and curious onlookers lining the route, the annual parade got underway at State and Sola streets, traveled through downtown to Cabrillo Boulevard, and then headed over to the Carriage and Western Art Museum at Pershing Park. The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation organized the procession and a full weekend of activities.

The parade featured a variety of entrants, including the Civil Air Patrol Squadron 131, an Army helicopter from World War II, and an organized Vietnam War veterans organization.

Among those watching the show was Kevin McLernon, who served in the Navy from 1971 to 1975.

He moved to Santa Barbara three years ago to be closer to an adult son who lives locally.

McLernon watched the parade with his wife and grandson along West Cabrillo Boulevard and said Veterans Day serves as a reminder of those who served and defended the country.

“You have to think about what all the men and women did,” he said. “It’s an honor to serve.”

McLernon comes from a military family and was stationed in Philadelphia during the Vietnam War. As a hospital corpsman, he treated some of the first groups of prisoners of war for “busted legs and arms.”

He said it is important for people to show gratitude to veterans — something that didn’t happen to many of the Vietnam veterans who were shunned when they returned home after the war.

“When you see a vet and say ‘thank you for your service,’ their eyes light up,” McLernon aid.

Dedicated to veterans of all wars, Veterans Day was first commemorated on Sunday, Nov. 11, 1918 — “at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” when the Allied nations and Germany agreed to an armistice during World War I.

As Veterans Day falls on Sunday, the federal holiday will be observed Monday. Most government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and local public schools are closed.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 