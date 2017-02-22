Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:37 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Horse Show Canceled After Recent Storms Muddy Polo Club Fields

The 12-day competition at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club will not be back until at least 2018

The Santa Barbara Horse Show was canceled after rains flooded the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Horse Show was canceled after rains flooded the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. (David Sigman photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | February 22, 2017 | 9:57 p.m.

The inaugural Santa Barbara Horse Show had to be canceled after last week's strong storms rendered the grounds unfit and unsafe for horses, organizers said. 

Twelve days of equestrian competition were planned at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria, starting Wednesday. 

Over 400 horses and competitors, from amateurs to professionals, were preparing to descend on the club’s polo fields.

The nearly 5 inches of rain Carpinteria received, however, muddied and softened the competition field, and even flooded it at one point.

The show was going to be part of the equestrian circuit of Del Mar-based West Palm Events, which puts on over 20 hunter and jumper shows in California.

“It really is a bummer,” said Danielle Ballard, West Palms marketing and event manager.

The event will have to hold off until at least next year, as “the U.S. Equestrian Federation has to approve everything that you’re doing well in advance.”

West Palms Events already hosts shows up the coast in Paso Robles.

“We love it up there. It’s so great, and the weather has been phenomenal,” Ballard said of previous shows. “Our thought process was, ‘Why don’t we do a couple weeks in Santa Barbara where there are no shows, and then we’ll do two weeks at the Paso Robles Horse Park.’”

That city’s Central California Welcome Classic and Central California Zinfandel Classic run from March 8-12 and March 15-19.

“It is possible that one day we could come back to Santa Barbara and try again,” Ballard said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 