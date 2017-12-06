Santa Barbara Horticultural Society Meeting Cancelled Due to Thomas Fire

Wednesday night’s meeting of the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society has been cancelled due to the Thomas Fire.

The program — “Inviting California to Dinner: Bringing California Native Plant Foods Into Your Life and the Future of Native Plant Agriculture” — was to be presented by Antonio Sanchez at 7 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Santa Barbara.

However, Sanchez has been evacuated due to the fire, and is unable to attend, according to Ernie Pfadenhauer of the Horticultural Society.

The program will be rescheduled at a later date.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.