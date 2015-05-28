Santa Barbara Hosting Listos Day, a Disaster Readiness Program for Spanish Speakers

The City of Santa Barbara will be hosting it first-ever Santa Barbara County Listos Day in collaboration with FEMA.

Listos is a basic emergency and disaster readiness public education program for Spanish-speaking populations with a grassroots approach, developed by the Aware & Prepare Initiative. The Aware & Prepare Initiative is a public-private partnership dedicated to strengthen community disaster resiliency within Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Listos Day event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Ortega Park, 604 E. Ortega St.

There will be several representatives from FEMA, the City Fire Department, Fire Safety House, the American Red Cross, the Police Department, MarBorg Industries, California Edison, L.E.O.N., DogE911 and many more.

For more information on this event, please contact event coordinator Lilana Encinas at 805.564.5779 or [email protected].

— Yolanda McGlinchey is the emergency services manager for the City of Santa Barbara.