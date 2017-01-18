Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:19 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Santa Barbara Hosting Super Soccer Showdown on Saturday at SBCC

By Noozhawk Staff Report | January 18, 2017 | 9:33 a.m.

Santa Barbara High is hosting its fourth annual Super Soccer Showdown fundraising event on Saturday at SBCC's La Playa Stadium.

The day features six matches between the Dons and crosstown rival San Marcos at the boys and girls frosh/soph, JV and varsity levels. The frosh/soph girls open the action at 10:30 a.m., with the boys varsity team closing out the night at 7 p.m.

The recent rain forced Santa Barbara to switch venues for the games. La Playa Stadium has a turf field.

Because it is a fundraiser, there is an admission charge to the event. Adult tickets are $5 and students and children are $3.

The money raised is used to purchase equipment, uniforms, and cover tournament travel expenses.

“Fundraising is crucial to the success of our soccer program and, for the fourth year, we are very pleased to receive the financial support from so many local businesses," said SBHS varsity girls coach Jill Wolf.

Here is the schedule of games for the Super Soccer Showdown between Santa Barbara and San Marcos.

10:30 a.m. -- Frosh/Soph Girls
12 p.m. -- Frosh/Soph Boys
1:30 p.m. -- JV Girls
3 p.m. --  JV Boys
5 p.m. -- Varsity Girls
7 p.m. -- Varsity Boys
 

