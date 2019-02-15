Santa Barbara Hosts Palm Springs in CIF Semifinals at 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

A trip to the CIF Finals will be on the line on Saturday night when top-seeded Santa Barbara High hosts Palm Springs in a 3A Division boys basketball semifinal game at 7 p.m. at J.R. Richards Gym.

Santa Barbara (28-3) is trying to return to the CIF Finals for the first time since winning the 3A title in 2016. The Dons lost in the first round of the 1AA playoffs in 2017 and didn’t make the playoffs last season, when they had several games cancelled due to the Thomas Fire and the flooding and debris flow in Montecito.

Santa Barbara staged an incredible comeback from an 18-point deficit to defeat Mary Star, 77-69, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Palm Springs comes into the semifinal game with a 25-5 record. It’s the deepest the program has gone in the playoffs since 2011.

The Indians have athletic team, led by 6-foot-6 Parker Hunt.

“We're in the semifinals now because we're a good team, and it feels good to say that,” Palm Springs coach Chris Howard told the Desert Sun after the 57-48 quarterfinal win over Shalevet.

In the other 3A semifinal, second-seeded Palos Verdes plays at Capistrano Valley Christian.