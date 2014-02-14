Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Hotel Partners Sells Interest in Goleta’s Hampton Inn

By Santa Barbara Hotel Partners LLC | February 14, 2014 | 12:48 p.m.

Santa Barbara Hotel Partners LLC, a Santa Barbara-based investment group, has sold its 75 percent interest in the 98-room Hampton Inn in Goleta.

Escrow closed on Jan. 10.

The buyer was Summit Hotel Properties, a real estate investment trust headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a current portfolio of more than 93 hotels nationwide.

The property, at 5665 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, was constructed in 2007 and is part of the Hilton Hotels franchise network.

“Summit Hotel Properties is aggressively growing its portfolio, especially in California, and was a strategic buyer for this asset,” said Steven Hughes, managing member of Santa Barbara Hotel Partners LLC.

The hotel will continue to be managed by Ocean Park Hotels Inc., an operator with several Central Coast properties under management.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 