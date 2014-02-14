Santa Barbara Hotel Partners Sells Interest in Goleta’s Hampton Inn

Santa Barbara Hotel Partners LLC, a Santa Barbara-based investment group, has sold its 75 percent interest in the 98-room Hampton Inn in Goleta.
Escrow closed on Jan. 10.
The buyer was Summit Hotel Properties, a real estate investment trust headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a current portfolio of more than 93 hotels nationwide.
The property, at 5665 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, was constructed in 2007 and is part of the Hilton Hotels franchise network.
“Summit Hotel Properties is aggressively growing its portfolio, especially in California, and was a strategic buyer for this asset,” said Steven Hughes, managing member of Santa Barbara Hotel Partners LLC.
The hotel will continue to be managed by Ocean Park Hotels Inc., an operator with several Central Coast properties under management.