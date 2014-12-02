Santa Barbara Human Resources Association Holiday Party to Highlight Business Community

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association will hold its annual Holiday Party at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17.

For more than 20 years it has featured a fundraiser for Unity Shoppe. This year, in addition to the fundraiser, to change things up, SBHRA is inviting vendors and other businesses who support the human resources profession to come and network, cultivate business relationships and have a free booth or table to create interest in their products and services.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to the many organizations that sell to us, consult with us and help us understand new technologies and products emerging quickly into the HR marketplace. It’s a win-win for all,” said Sharon Brown, interim president of the association.

Vendors accepting the invitation will also liven up the annual fundraiser drawing by bringing a gift that attendees can try to win.

The vendor event will begin at 11 a.m. in the ballroom. The cost for the event is $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Click here to register or for information.

— Keri Taylor is the marketing/PR chair for the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.