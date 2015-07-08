Santa Barbara Human Resources Association Hosting Summer Mixer at Old Mission

Advice

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association announces that its annual Summer Mixer will be held at the historic Old Mission Santa Barbara from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.

This is a “not to be missed” event that will include a rare behind-the-scenes docent lead tour of the premises, and will include wine courtesy of Cottonwood Grassini, and Jamie Slone wineries, taco bar and flamenco dancing.

The Summer Mixer is an annual event for the SBHRA as a way to allow HR professionals to network with each other and this year’s event is shaping up to be the best in years. Sponsored by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, the Summer Mixer is a great time to unwind, learn more about the Mission, and just enjoy the beauty of Santa Barbara.

Helping to support the SHRM Foundation, the SBHRA summer mixer will have a unique opportunity to allow those who wish to participate in a cork pull for some excellent local wines.

While the SBHRA is an organization geared to the human resources professional, all members of the community are invited to attend meetings that focus on the rapidly changing laws and business climate of California. If you are interested in attending the Summer Mixer, or learning more about the SBHRA, click here for more information.