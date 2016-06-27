Santa Barbara Human Resources Association to Celebrate Diamond Jubilee Anniversary

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association is pleased to announce they will celebrate their Diamond Jubilee Anniversary from 5-8 p.m. July 14, 2016, at The Fess Parker Rotunda.

SBHRA is excited to celebrate 60 years of providing ongoing professional development for human resource professionals and local organizations in the Santa Barbara community.

Champagne, appetizers and tastings from local wineries will be served, and Area 51 will provide entertainment. A silent auction will also offer guests an opportunity to bid on several items donated by local organizations.

Tickets to this extraordinary event are available online at www.SBHRA.org and at the door.

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association was founded in 1956 as the Santa Barbara Personnel Association, and it has sine grown to more than 200 members.

SBHRA is a nonprofit organization offering professional development and educational resources to human resources professionals and local businesses.

SBHRA focuses on current and relevant business challenges and advancing the HR profession. It is an affiliate of Society for Human Resources Management and CalSHRM, the California Association for Human Resources Management.

— Peggy Stevens is the president of the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.