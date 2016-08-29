Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:30 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Humane Society and Faith the Education Dog Return to County Classrooms

Participants in the 2016 Summer Critter Camp get up close and personal with pet reptiles, one of the many camp activities designed to teach kids about the humane treatment of animals. Click to view larger
By Berlin Galvan for the Santa Barbara Humane Society | August 29, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

Just in time for back to school, the Santa Barbara Humane Society is bringing valuable learning experiences to children in Santa Barbara County elementary schools through its Humane Education program.

“Our classroom presentations align with our mission to foster a lifelong dedication for the kind and responsible treatment of animals,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director. “Our presentations are tailored to inspire youth to gain empathy and respect for all living things, including each other.”

Since 1949, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has been providing classroom presentations that are tailored to children from preschool through sixth grade as a community service. Each class is age-appropriate and meets the state-mandated requirements for teaching humane education.

All the classes are interactive, with all students encouraged to participate. The five presentations currently offered include the following:

» Pet Pals (preschool to second grade) explores the responsibility of taking good care of a pet and how to be safe around a dog. Students are taught the right way to greet and pet a dog with a chance to pet Faith, the friendly education pooch

» Urban Wildlife (second to fourth grade) focuses on learning the differences between domestic and wild animals. This presentation encourages empathy to understand wild animals and peacefully coexist with them.

» Pet Detectives (second grade to fifth grade) teaches students how to read a dog’s body language. The children learn how dogs express their feelings through nonverbal communication. Appropriate behavior is emphasized to prevent dog bites and foster an overall good relationship with pets. 

Humane Educator Susan Darley and education dog Faith visit members of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara to give a popular humane education presentation. Click to view larger
» Endangered Species (fourth to sixth grade) discusses the causes and prevention of wildlife endangerment and extinction.  Special focus is centered on how students can help to make a difference.

» Compassionate and Responsible Care of Pets (Fifth to sixth grade) offers an in-depth look at animal neglect, abuse, abandonment and over-population. Solutions are discussed including compassionate care, education, adoption and spay and neuter programs.

At the end of each class the children learn the proper and safe way to greet and pet a dog. Faith the education dog visits each classroom and happily lets each child pet her after the presentation. 

These classes are also offered to community organizations; however, all requests for humane education presentations must come from qualified teachers and educators.

A variety of humane education programs run year-round. In-classroom programs and group shelter tours are offered throughout the academic year. In the summer week-long sessions of Critter Camp are offered to children entering fourth through sixth grade; the course teaches companion animal care through animal-related presentations, activities and crafts.

Educators can visit sbhumanesociety.org for more information.

Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

 
