Santa Barbara Humane Society Announces Special $17 St. PAWtrick’s Day Pet Adoptions

Sheby is a hoping for some luck o’ the Irish to help her find her forever home. (Chuck Place photo)
By Berlin Galvan for Santa Barbara Humane Society | March 14, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

This St. PAWtrick’s Day, to find your lucky charm look no further than Santa Barbara Humane Society. From March 14-17, Santa Barbara Humane Society will offer a special adoption fee of $17, just in time to bring you luck for St. Patrick’s Day.

“St. PAWtricks Day is a perfect opportunity for our shelter pets to find the luck and attention they have been missing,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director.

“If you’ve been contemplating the addition of a new best friend to your family, visit the shelter and meet the wonderful animals who have been patiently waiting for a home,” she said.

The special $17 adoption fee, normally $60 for cats and $80 for dogs, includes spay/neuter surgery, health exam, vaccination, microchip with registration, temperament evaluation, de-worming, background/personality profile, starter packet of food and a pet care booklet.

For more information about adoptable pets, please visit sbhumanesociety.org or call 805.964.4777.

Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

