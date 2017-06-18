After Nearly 600 Days at Animal Shelter, Lucy Still Waiting — and Wagging — for a Forever Home

Mixed-breed dog called a ‘hidden gem,’ but Santa Barbara Humane Society has been unable to secure her adoption

A wave of optimism washes over Santa Barbara Humane Society dog adoption counselor Erica Jackson when she strolls past the line of chain-link kennels.

It’s a rush that rises in hope — “Is this the day?” — and crashes when she reaches the cage.

Maybe next time. Maybe tomorrow.

Lucy, a 6-year-old mixed-breed dog, has been waiting for a home longer than any other animal at the shelter facility, at 5399 Overpass Road near Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

The canine arrived at the shelter after she was surrendered by her owner in November 2015. Lucy has been patiently waiting for someone to adopt her for 586 days — and counting.

In an outdoor pen, the dog can’t stop smiling and wagging her tail.

The pooch takes a dip in the kiddie pool on a warm June afternoon, plays ball and doesn’t hesitate to roll over for belly rubs.

The 60-pound canine is all kisses and bright-eyed.

“She is a hidden gem and not lacking in love,” said Jackson, who described Lucy as “soulful, playful and loving.”

In an attempt to break Lucy’s unlucky streak, she said, the humane society is waiving her adoption fee. Shelter volunteers recommend that the dog be the only pet in her new home.

The shelter doesn’t label the breeds it has, Jackson said, but Lucy appears to be a mix.

You can learn more about Lucy by calling the shelter at 805.964.4777, or by emailing Jackson at [email protected]. Additional information also is available on the Santa Barbara Humane Society’s Facebook page and on Instagram.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Click here for more information.

“Lucy would make a good companion,” Jackson said.

