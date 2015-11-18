Santa Barbara Humane Society Encourages Senior Humans to Adopt Senior Pets

Pets

The Santa Barbara Humane Society is encouraging pet seekers to adopt a mature pet during November’s Adopt-a-Senior-Pet month.

Senior adults (60 years or older) can adopt a cat or dog older than 7 years through the seniors for seniors program for a discounted adoption fee of $25, which also includes one year of Santa Barbara Humane Society membership benefits.

“We look forward to helping our senior dogs and cats find their forever homes,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director. “Grown-up pets are just as eager to join loving families where they can snuggle up to share their gratitude and enjoy their golden years.”

Senior pets have a harder time finding forever homes compared to their younger counterparts, even though adopting a mature pet can be an excellent decision for some lifestyles.

5 Reasons Gray Muzzles are the Best to Nuzzle

» Senior cats and dogs are fully grown with their developed personalities.

» Older animals are great matches for seniors or those who enjoy lower impact activities.

» Research shows caring for pets provides fulfillment and can prevent feelings of loneliness or isolation.

» Unlike younger pets, older pets don’t require constant monitoring. Don’t worry about hiding shoes!

» Who said you can’t teach old dogs new tricks? Older dogs are often easier to train than puppies, and some older pets are already trained.

Adoption fees are normally $60 for cats and $80 for dogs.

A membership to the Santa Barbara Humane Society, normally $25, includes dog and cat boarding, low-fee vaccinations, reduced enrollment fees for special classes, and twice-yearly The Barker newsletter.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.