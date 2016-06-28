Santa Barbara Humane Society Launches ‘Bark Week,’ Offers Special Adoption Discounts

Pets

In a local play on Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, the Santa Barbara Humane Society is taking a bite out of their adoption prices. Spanning June 26 to July 2, “Bark Week” gives a unique discount on adoption fees to those who dare to swim to the shelter.

Spin the wheel and find out how big of a bite will be taken out of your adoption fee — anywhere from $10 off to a completely free adoption!

“Shark Week has become a fun opportunity for us to explore the diverse abilities and personalities of the shark species,” said Peggy Langle, the Humane Society’s executive director. “At the Santa Barbara Humane Society, we recognize the different abilities and personalities of our animals in order to make the perfect adoption match.”

Instead of the traditional Shark Cam, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has its own Bark Cam video.

Click here to experience a daily pooch playgroup from a dog’s-eye view.

The special adoption fee, normally $60 for cats and $80 for dogs, includes spay/neuter surgery, a health exam, vaccination, microchip with registration, temperament evaluation, de-worming, background/personality profile, a starter packet of food and a pet care booklet.

For more information about adoptable pets and the Humane Society’s low-cost clinic and boarding services, visit sbhumanesociety.org or call 805.964.4777.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.