Santa Barbara Humane Society Offering 50% Discount on Kittens, Cats until Aug. 1

In the mood for some summer lovin’? Head right over to the Santa Barbara Humane Society and adopt your next kitten or cat — for 50 percent off the usual adoption fee.

Kitten adoption fees are now $60; cats are $30. This special surprise sale will last only until Aug. 1, so hurry in!

“Who doesn’t love kittens?” Santa Barbara Humane Society Executive Director Kerri Burns said. “Our cats and kittens need forever homes, and summertime is a great time to adopt a cat or kitten because children are out of school and can really bond with their new pet.”

Currently, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has 10 kittens and 15 cats available for adoption. All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. The Santa Barbara Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary to visit and adopt the animals.

The Santa Barbara Humane Society is dedicated to the welfare of animals and strives to provide a safe haven for homeless dogs and cats while we actively seek forever homes for them. The society serves the community with a shelter, animal adoption services, a spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, humane education center, boarding kennels, and professional inspection and emergency response services.

Click here for more information, visit the society on Facebook and Instagram, or call 805.964.4777.

— Martha Donelan represents the Santa Barbara Humane Society.