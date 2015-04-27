Santa Barbara Humane Society Hosting Pet-Friendly Open House

On Sunday, May 3, the Santa Barbara Humane Society invites two-legged and four-legged guests of all ages to its annual Open House.

The longest-running animal welfare nonprofit in Santa Barbara welcomes the community to come experience the shelter’s beautiful five-acre property, meet adoptable dogs and cats, eat lunch and watch live demonstrations from local dog training groups.

The Humane Society will also be providing discounted $5 vaccinations for your furry companions at its on-site veterinary clinic, special program demonstrations, face painting, magic show and reading corner for kids, and the chance to meet our adoptable dogs.

This event is free and open to the public, with donations encouraged.

The Open House will take place on Sunday, May 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at 5399 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara.

Pets are welcome to attend with their human companions, but please keep dogs on leash and cats in carriers.

“We are thrilled to celebrate and thank the entire community for their support of our mission to promote kindness to animals,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director. “We also look forward to this chance to raise awareness of the wide range of services the Santa Barbara Humane Society provides to the community. You might even find your own new furry best friend at the Open House!”

There will also be the Kid's Reading Corner “Bow Wow, Let’s Read Meow” throughout the event, live music, hot dogs and popcorn, a dog trainer onsite, the Technical Animal Rescue Team display, and a photo booth for people and their pets. Low-cost vaccinations will be available all day.

For more information about the Open House, click here or call 805.964.4777.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.