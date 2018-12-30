Santa Barbara Humane Society Shelter Extends Its Hours

The Santa Barbara Humane Society has announced it will have new and extended hours starting Jan. 3.

The Humane Society’s shelter office will be open to the public 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

The shelter office will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. The veterinary clinic hours will not change at this time.

“Keeping our doors open later and opening up on Sundays will give potential adopters more time to come and find their next best friend,” said Kerri Burns, the Humane Society’s executive director.

— Martha Donelan for Santa Barbara Humane Society.