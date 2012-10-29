Live Video Coverage of Hurricane Sandy

For Noozhawk readers trying to keep track of Hurricane Sandy, which is slamming into the East Cast, here is a live stream of video from WPTV in West Palm Beach, Fla.

‘A hurricane wrapped in a winter storm’

AccuWeather.com reports an extremely rare and dangerous storm, “Sandy,” is moving in from the Atlantic.

Inundations have already occurred and will get worse into Monday night.??

According to Expert Senior Meteorologist Steve Wistar, “Sandy is unfolding as the Northeast’s Katrina in terms of impact.”??

Sandy will affect 60 million people in its path and could lead to billions of dollars in damage.??Hurricane Sandy was forecast to slam into New Jersey between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday, between Atlantic City and Wildwood.

Sandy made the left turn as projected early Monday morning and is barreling toward the Garden State at 28 mph as a 90-mph hurricane.??

Coastal inundation and damaging wind will continue and will get worse in the New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area into Monday night.

??According to AccuWeather CEO Barry Myers, “Sandy is a hurricane wrapped in a winter storm.”??

The barrier islands of New Jersey to New York City, including tidal river areas may experience their worst storm surge flooding in modern times with Sandy rolling ashore around high tide Monday evening packing the punch of a powerful hurricane.??

However, damaging and life-threatening impact from the giant, powerful storm will reach as far inland as the central Appalachians and will span the coast from North Carolina to southern New England.??

Conditions will deteriorate through the day Monday with the worst of the storm spreading inland Monday night into Tuesday.

??Sandy will weaken over land at midweek, but conditions will remain adverse throughout the Northeast, eastern Great Lakes and upper Ohio Valley.

??Ripple-effect flight delays and cancellations have occurred over a large part of the nation, as the storm is targeting major airports from Boston to Washington, D.C., with New York and Philadelphia in the middle.

Many aircraft originate from or travel to these hubs on a daily basis.??

Impacts from heavy rain and wind will be felt hundreds of miles inland and the power in some neighborhoods could be out for days.