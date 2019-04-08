Santa Barbara Hurts Itself With Walks in Loss to Thousand Oaks

Baseball

Santa Barbara High pitchers issued nine walks and Thousand Oaks took advantage and beat the Dons 11-6 in a non-league baseball game on Monday at Eddie Mathews Field.

"We can't afford to give up so many freebies to good team," Santa Barbara coach Steve Schuck said. "Our pitchers have to trust the defense and pitch to contact."

Moses Dokes made his pitching debut for the Dons. He struck out one and gave up a hit in one inning.

"He looked good. His motion is effortless and he has some velocity," Schuck said. "Moses just needs some time. He is very raw on the mound.

Offensively, Frank Gamberdella continued his hit streak with two hits. Bryce Warrecker unloaded on two balls and Anthony Firestone was on base 3 out of 4 times and stole two bases. Kai Uchio had a hit and walk before leaving the game with a knee injury.

Nick Oakley contributed with a walk and a base hit.

"I was encouraged how we kept fighting back and did not give up. That was encouraging," Schuck said.

The Dons (11-7-1) return to Channel League play on Tuesday at Lompoc and play the Braves at home on Friday. Santa Barbara is in first place with a 7-2 record and Lompoc is in second at 7-4.