Santa Barbara Ice Hawks Take 1st in State Championship

Santa Barbara, CA, May 2018— The Santa Barbara Ice Hawks (SBIH) is a newly formed co-ed ice hockey club that calls Ice in Paradise in Goleta, California its home. SBIH is governed by the Santa Barbara Minor Hockey Association, a nonprofit, public benefit corporation, which was organized to promote amateur athletes to conduct competition in ice hockey, and to support and develop athletes for competition.

The newly built ice rink brought young athletes within the local community and have been traveling for amateur competitions in Southern California beginning in September of 2016. The teams are comprised of Santa Barbara county families, many of whom started with roller hockey through the Santa Barbara Hockey Association, and have players at different divisions within the organization. The player age ranges from 6 years old (Mites/8U) through 16years old (Midget/16U).

Their Bantam (14U) and Midget(16U) teams competed for gold at both the Southern California Amateur Hockey Association (SCAHA) and at the state level during the California Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) championships. The Bantams battled hard with their tenacity and discipline at both games and took home the first runner up medals at both championships. Their Midget team came home with a second place finish at the SCAHA finals and took home the banner and the title as state champions at the CAHA games. These accolades are attributed to the long hours of on ice practices, discipline, talent and sportsmanship by the players, as well as the great leadership and coaching from the Ice Hawks staff.

The organization will be holding a golf tournament, dinner and silent auction fundraiser this coming Saturday, May 12th at the Glenn Annie Golf Club. Everyone is invited to join. Proceeds will benefit the players by providing enrichment programs geared toward skills development and scholarship opportunities for families who are in need of financial assistance.

The SBIH would like to congratulate their teams for a great on ice success during the 2017-2018 season.

Please visit their website @Sbicehawks.com for information on the golf tournament or if interested in joining the Santa Barbara Ice Hawks.