Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 3:24 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara Ice Hawks Take 1st in State Championship

Click to view larger
By | May 11, 2018 | 8:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara, CA, May 2018— The Santa Barbara Ice Hawks (SBIH) is a newly formed co-ed ice hockey club that calls Ice in Paradise in Goleta, California its home.  SBIH is governed by the Santa Barbara Minor Hockey Association, a nonprofit, public benefit corporation, which was organized to promote amateur athletes to conduct competition in ice hockey, and to support and develop athletes for competition.  

The newly built ice rink brought young athletes within the local community and have been traveling for amateur competitions in Southern California beginning in September of 2016.  The teams are comprised of Santa Barbara county families, many of whom started with roller hockey through the Santa Barbara Hockey Association, and have players at different divisions within the organization.  The player age ranges from 6 years old (Mites/8U) through 16years old (Midget/16U).

Their Bantam (14U) and Midget(16U) teams competed for gold at both the Southern California Amateur Hockey Association (SCAHA) and at the state level during the California Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) championships.  The Bantams battled hard with their tenacity and discipline at both games and took home the first runner up medals at both championships.  Their Midget team came home with a second place finish at the SCAHA finals and took home the banner and the title as state champions at the CAHA games.  These accolades are attributed to the long hours of on ice practices, discipline, talent and sportsmanship by the players, as well as the great leadership and coaching from the Ice Hawks staff.  

The organization will be holding a golf tournament, dinner and silent auction fundraiser this coming Saturday, May 12th at the Glenn Annie Golf Club.  Everyone is invited to join.  Proceeds will benefit the players by providing enrichment programs geared toward skills development  and scholarship opportunities for families who are in need of financial assistance.  

The SBIH would like to congratulate their teams for a great on ice success during the 2017-2018 season.

Please visit their website @Sbicehawks.com for information on the golf tournament or if interested in joining the Santa Barbara Ice Hawks.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 