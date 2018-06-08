Electric Scooter Company Hits Speed Bump in Downtown Santa Barbara

City impounds as many as 100 scooters that were placed by San Mateo company Lime Bike

The city of Santa Barbara impounded as many as 100 electric scooters that officials say were illegally placed on downtown State Street sidewalks on Friday.

The scooters were placed by San Mateo company LimeBike.

“We see the electric scooter share as potentially having transportation and economic vitality benefits to the city, but we are also concerned about the safety of our citizens and their use of the scooters,” said Rebecca Bjork, public works director, in a press release.

City officials discovered the scooters early Friday morning.

Bjork said the company placed them on the public streets even after conversations with the city that it was not proper to do so.

Typically, electric scooters are placed on the sidewalk with onboard indicators to use a phone app to pay for and use them.

When done with a ride, the user leaves the scooter and it becomes ready for the next user. The phone app lets users know where to find a scooter, among other information, according to the city.

LimeBike inquired about launching 100 scooters as a test to see if they will work in Santa Barbara, city officials said.

City staff stressed to LimeBike officials the importance of working with the Santa Barbara community and within the process; the company, however, opted to move ahead and place the scooters on the streets.

The city notified LimeBike immediately by phone and in writing that the scooters would be impounded at 1 p.m. Friday



"While clear benefits exist, scooters are causing controversy and safety issues," Transportation and Parking Manager Rob Dayton said in a press release. "Scooters can be left in the travel path of the sidewalk and become a trip hazard to pedestrians.

"Many are ridden on the sidewalk. Although riding an electric scooter by state law requires a helmet, the companies typically do not provide them.

Dayton also said that clutter is an issue because scooters are often piled in certain locations, such as transit stops.

“The city is responsible for the safety of our sidewalks, streets, and public spaces,” Mayor Cathy Murillo told Noozhawk. “These areas belong to the people, to all of us, and for-profit entities must work with the city before using them.”



In response to the wrongfully placed scooters, the city is bringing an emergency ordinance to the City Council on June 19.

"The goal of the ordinance is to bring safety and accountability to scooter share and its providers through a limited one-year pilot program," Dayton said.

Dayton said a scooter-share program needs to be rolled out well and monitored for safety compliance and needed adjustments that are in line with Santa Barbara's standards.

LimeBike officials could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.