Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:34 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Electric Scooter Company Hits Speed Bump in Downtown Santa Barbara

City impounds as many as 100 scooters that were placed by San Mateo company Lime Bike

Green scooters on a sidewalk.
The city of Santa Barbara on Friday impounded as many as 100 electric scooters that officials say were illegally placed on downtown State Street sidewalks. (City of Santa Barbara photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | June 8, 2018 | 4:06 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara impounded as many as 100 electric scooters that officials say were illegally placed on downtown State Street sidewalks on Friday. 

The scooters were placed by San Mateo company LimeBike

“We see the electric scooter share as potentially having transportation and economic vitality benefits to the city, but we are also concerned about the safety of our citizens and their use of the scooters,” said Rebecca Bjork, public works director, in a press release. 

City officials discovered the scooters early Friday morning.

Bjork said the company placed them on the public streets even after conversations with the city that it was not proper to do so. 

Typically, electric scooters are placed on the sidewalk with onboard indicators to use a phone app to pay for and use them.

When done with a ride, the user leaves the scooter and it becomes ready for the next user. The phone app lets users know where to find a scooter, among other information, according to the city. 

 LimeBike inquired about launching 100 scooters as a test to see if they will work in Santa Barbara, city officials said.

City staff stressed to LimeBike officials the importance of working with the Santa Barbara community and within the process; the company, however, opted to move ahead and place the scooters on the streets. 

The city notified LimeBike immediately by phone and in writing that the scooters would be impounded at 1 p.m. Friday
 
"While clear benefits exist, scooters are causing controversy and safety issues," Transportation and Parking Manager Rob Dayton said in a press release. "Scooters can be left in the travel path of the sidewalk and become a trip hazard to pedestrians.

"Many are ridden on the sidewalk. Although riding an electric scooter by state law requires a helmet, the companies typically do not provide them.

Dayton also said that clutter is an issue because scooters are often piled in certain locations, such as transit stops.

“The city is responsible for the safety of our sidewalks, streets, and public spaces,” Mayor Cathy Murillo told Noozhawk. “These areas belong to the people, to all of us, and for-profit entities must work with the city before using them.”
 
In response to the wrongfully placed scooters, the city is bringing an emergency ordinance to the City Council on June 19. 

"The goal of the ordinance is to bring safety and accountability to scooter share and its providers through a limited one-year pilot program," Dayton said.

Dayton said a scooter-share program needs to be rolled out well and monitored for safety compliance and needed adjustments that are in line with Santa Barbara's standards.

LimeBike officials could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 