Santa Barbara High Powers to CIF Basketball Title with 75-65 Win Over Lynwood

Boys Basketball

Playing without star Bolden Brace down the stretch, Dons ride JM Cage’s, Ben Clay's double-doubles to cap 31-1 season with a championship

ANAHEIM — Santa Barbara High held off a late charge by Lynwood to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A boys basketball championship, 75-65, at the Honda Center on Saturday.

The Dons had to play the last 3:23 minutes without their floor leader, senior guard Bolden Brace, who fouled out on a charging call. They were leading 65-59 at the time.

“We have a tendency to do things exciting,” Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante told Noozhawk.

Lynwood, using intense defensive pressure, made a run at the Dons and pulled to 66-65 with 2:12 left. But Santa Barbara held it together against the Knights’ pressure and made free throws down the stretch to win its first CIF boys basketball title since 1991.

[Scroll down to see video highlights]

“The last three years we’ve been knocking on the door,”​ Bregante, referring to semifinal losses against Oak Park and Redlands East Valley. “These kids just believe in themselves. They said, ‘Hey, we've given two years away.’ Ben Clay, he’s been there, JM (Cage) has been there, Bo (Bolden Brace) has been there. These guys said, ‘Hey, that’s enough. It’s our time to get it done.’ And we did.”

The Dons (31-1) got a heroic performance off the bench from JM Cage. The 6-foot-5 senior recorded a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. His inspired play drew the chant of “MVP” from the Santa Barbara fans at the end of the game.

“​JM stepped up big time,”​ Bregante raved. “Not only did he score some points, he got big rebounds and made big plays. That’s the way it’s been all year long. Somebody has always stepped up. If things look bleak, things look bad, somebody steps it up. That’s what team is all about. Team is about different individuals stepping up at big times.”

Cage admitted he was nervous at the beginning of the game but settled down and just played basketball. “When it comes down to it, it’s just another basketball game,” he said. "Somtimes my shot's not falling, so I just work hard to get boards. That's what I did today."

Ben Clay was a force for the Dons against a physical Lynwood team. He had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Junior guard Ben Brown, who knocked down five free throws down the stretch and grabbed a defensive rebound to secure the victory, had 15 points.

As has been the case all season for Santa Barbara, the scoring was balanced. Senior Brace turned in another solid game before fouling out. He finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, with many of those assists coming on Cage baskets. Senior Nick Busch had 13 points.

“I’ve been looking forward to this since the day I stepped foot in the Santa Barbara gym,” said the Northeastern University-bound Brace of winning the CIF title. “Every time I look up on the wall and see 1991 I wanted to be 2014, 2015 or 2016. Just to get that feeling is one of the best I’ve ever felt.”

Lynwood was led by 6-5 freshman forward Oscar Lopez with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jamal Bogan, a powerful 6-2 forward scored 14 points, sophomore guard Keith Carlton had 12 points and 6-5 center Joe Tate added 11.

After falling behind 13-5 in the first quarter Santa Barbara loosened up and outscored Lynwood 11-5 in last three minutes of the first quarter to pull to within two, 18-16. The Dons started going inside and using their height advantage.

Santa Barbara carried the momentum into the second half, scoring 7 straight points on a 3 pointer by Brown from the corner and inside shots by Cage and Clay to take a 23-18 lead at the 6:47 mark.

Cage provided a huge spark for the Dons, scoring 7 points and grabbing 8 rebounds in the quarter.

The Dons switched to a zone and it helped against the quicker Knights. They went nearly five minutes before scoring their first basket in the second quarter.

"We felt all along if we keep those guys in front of us, that we don't give up layups, don't turn the ball over and we rebound then we thought we had a real good chance. And that's exactly what we did," said Bregante.

The Dons outboarded Lynwood 50-38.

Santa Barbara started controlling the boards and throwing quick outlet passes to beat Lynwood down court. Busch went long to Brace for a layup to make it 33-22 with 3 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Dons led 41-30 at halftime.

Lynwood coach Gary Lenoir said the Dons "just played harder in the first half."

Lynwood picked up its game in the second half. Its press forced a couple of turnovers early in the third quarter, and the Knights capitalized to cut their deficit to 43-38.

Lynwood narrowed it to three, 49-46, but the Dons recovered and finished the quarter with a 6-2 run to lead 57-48.

The fourth quarter was wild and crazy. A basket by Cage and two free throws by Busch put the Dons up 61-50 with 6;34 to go. But Lynwood came roaring back as the quick Carlton started making things happen with his defense. He sparked a 9-2 run to make it 63-59 with 4:03 to go.

Busch hit two free throws to give the Dons a six-point lead, 65-59. But moments later the team suffered a huge blow when Brace was called for charging and fouled out.

“​Once I got that foul I sat there for a second,” Brace said. “I knew I could have gone two ways: I could have pouted and put my head down or I could have (supported) my teammates and help them win. I’m so proud of them for stepping up like that. I knew they could do it the whole time.”

But it was nerve-racking for the Dons and their fans.

The momentum was clearly with Lynwood at that point, and the Knights appeared ready to seize control of the game when Bogan soared for a slam dunk to make it a 65-61 game. But the Dons got a big break when the officials called a technical on Bogan for taunting after the dunk.

Lenoir said the technical and a turnover were critical turning points down the strech for his team. "I think the big momentum change was on two plays: we get the dunk and the tech and we get a steal and we lose the ball and we foul them. I think we had it right there."

Carlton missed a shot but was fouled and made two free throws and the Knights forced another turnover and Tate scored to make 66-65 with 2:12 to go.

But Santa Barbara kept its composure.

"It was like, ‘We got to get this done,’" said Clay about finishing the game with Brace on the bench. "I told Ben Brown, ‘Let's just work off each other. If we do that, we're going to come out with a win."

The Dons held on to the ball and forced Lynwood to foul. Clay made a pair of free throws and Busch knocked down two more for a 70-65 lead with 1:45 left.

Lynwood struggled to make shots down the stretch and the Dons gobbled up the rebounds. Brown made his free throws to secure the championship.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

(Barry Punzal / Noozhawk​ video)