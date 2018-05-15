Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara in Spat Over County Library Management

City complains it is subsidizing library branches in other communities, wants a better deal with Santa Barbara County

Man sits at desk in library Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Council is considering pulling out of management of the county’s library system. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | May 15, 2018 | 10:29 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council might pull out of the county's library management system, but first it wants to give the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors another chance. 

Santa Barbara operates two libraries within the city – the Central Library and the Eastside Library — and also manages four county libraries: in Solvang, Montecito, Buellton and Carpinteria.

The county in April capped the amount of money the city could recover from its member cities, leaving the city short by about $191,000.

Santa Barbara must now decide whether to pull out of the county library system, and just manage its own libraries, or attempt to renegotiate with the county and the member cities. 

Councilman Eric Friedman wants the city and county to work out a deal, and for the city in the meantime to continue subsidizing the libraries.

"We are one large community," Friedman said. "At the end of the day, if the libraries close, we all lose."

Even before the loss of funding, Santa Barbara was subsidizing the libraries. 

Santa Barbara charged the cities a 9-percent fee, which generated $217,300 in cost recovery to the city; the true cost to administer the libraries in fiscal year 2018 was $557,420. 

Councilman Gregg Hart, whose father was once the library director for Santa Barbara, wants the city to send a letter to the county asking it to reconsider its stance on funding libraries. 

"We value libraries and want to have a professional, quality system," Hart said. "We can't give in to the race to the bottom."

Hart said he didn't want the city to be the agency that "dismantles" the library system, but instead should work with the county to find some resolution.

Santa Barbara Downtown Library Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Council is considering whether to pull out of managing the county’s library system and run its own branches, including the downtown library, above. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

"It may be cheaper, but it won't be the professional library system that we have today," Hart said. 

City Administrator Paul Casey isn't convinced that the county will renegotiate any contracts. 

"We've been working with them for 18 months," Casey said. "We're not getting a fair deal. They created this mess on an arbitrary vote. I agree with your sentiment of sending it back to them and say, 'You solve it.'"

The city of Goleta recently pulled out of the city's management oversight and decided to run its own library, at a cost of about $211,000 to the city. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

