Santa Barbara Inches Toward “Socially Responsible” Investment Policy

The city of Santa Barbara is considering shedding financial involvement with banking institutions that have ties to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Santa Barbara has a $4 million certificate of deposit in Union Bank of California (which is owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group) and another $250,000 CD in Goldman Sachs.

It also has a $2 million corporate investment in Wells Fargo.

All three institutions fund the Dakota Access Pipeline, a 1,172-mile-long underground oil transportation system that has been opposed by Native-American groups because the pipeline goes through their sacred burial grounds; they also have concerns about how a spill would damage drinking water.

Some cities around the country have adopted socially responsible investment policies and divested entirely from banks that fund the pipeline.

The city’s Finance Committee wrestled with the issue on Tuesday, and took preliminary steps to adopt a socially responsible policy, but what that would look like specifically still needs to be worked out.

Ultimately, the full Santa Barbara City Council would have to make the decision.

The committee voted 3-0 to include a section in its investment policy that “encourages investment in socially responsible companies, but does not restrict purchases that do not meet criteria.”

The cities of San Francisco and Palm Springs have adopted that policy.

City Treasury Manager Julie Nemes said that she currently looks at financial yield primarily when determining what and how the city should invest.

“I don’t look at specific socially responsible criteria,” Nemes said.

In addition, the city plans to issue a request for proposals to switch its bank holdings from Union Bank to another institution. Finding a bank locally that doesn’t have ties to the Dakota Pipeline could be difficult, Nemes said.

“It would eliminate seven of the largest regional banks in the area,” said Nemes, adding that it takes about 12 to 18 months to switch banks. “It could impact our ability to have all of our bank needs met.”

Finance Director Bob Samario added that “there are often many different relationships you have to look at.”

Emiliano Campobello, representing the Santa Barbara Standing Rock Coalition, urged the finance committee to take a stand and send a message to irresponsible companies.

He said that people often see racism as a black and white or brown issue “and the red color is kind of invisible.”

“Santa Barbara is small enough that, with some work, we can work out some solutions,” Campobello said.

