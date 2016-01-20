Santa Barbara Independent Schools Consortium to Hold Kindergarten Fair

The Santa Barbara Independent Schools consortium will host an annual Kindergarten Fair at Fleischmann Auditorium, located in the Santa Barbara History Museum, from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016.

This evening is designed to give interested parents an opportunity to visit with 10 different independent school representatives.

The event will also include a presentation by local child clinical psychologist, Dr. Carrie Towbes on the social emotional aspects of Kindergarten readiness.

This event is a fantastic way to learn about many different schools in one informative evening.

The Kindergarten Fair is for adults only.

Participating area schools that will be in attendance include Crane Country Day School, El Montecito School, Garden Street Academy, The Howard School, Laguna Blanca School, Marymount School of Santa Barbara, Montessori Center School, Providence; A Santa Barbara Christian School, Santa Barbara Montessori School and The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara.

For further information about Santa Barbara Independent Schools, please visit sbindependentschools.com, and for more about the Kindergarten Fair, please contact Event Chair Alyssa Morris at [email protected] or 805.683.9383 x104.

— Alyssa Morris is the director of admissions at Montessori Center School.